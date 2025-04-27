Australian legend Brett Lee attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26. A heartwarming video was posted by the KKR franchise, where the legendary pacer received a warm welcome from fans. KKR captioned the post "With love from the 𝐋𝐞(𝐞)gend! 💜🤩." Brett Lee was part of the Kolkata-based franchise from the 2011 to 2013 editions of the IPL. The great pacer picked up 24 wickets in 34 matches while playing for KKR in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain, Both Teams Share One Point Each.

Brett Lee Receives Warm Welcome During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

With love from the 𝐋𝐞(𝐞)gend! 💜🤩 pic.twitter.com/z3kWJxo6Rd — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 27, 2025

