Brian Lara was named the new head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on September 3, Saturday. The West Indian legend thus takes over the role from Tom Moody. Lara, who was SRH's strategic advisor in IPL 2022, has been named head coach for the "upcoming seasons".

Brian Lara Named New SRH Head Coach:

🚨Announcement 🚨 The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. 🧡#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/6dSV3y2XU2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2022

