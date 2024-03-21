In one of the craziest predictions, a fan was absolutely bang on after predicting that Ruturaj Gaikwad would attend the captain's photoshoot ahead of IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a change of guard at the helm, with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the new season. As a result, he was present at the captains' meet. However, while the world came to know about this after the pictures of the shoot surfaced which was followed by an official announcement, the fan had predicted the same way back at 7:47 am IST (Indian Standard Time), which was hours before. Netizens subsequently reacted to
'Bro is a Time Traveller' Netizens React After Fan Accurately Predicts Ruturaj Gaikwad To Be Attending Captains' IPL 2024 Photoshoot As MS Dhoni Relinquishes CSK Captaincy
A new era beckons Chennai Super Kings with Ruturaj Gaikwad named as the new captain as MS Dhoni stepped down from his leadership role at the franchise. MS Dhoni is among the most successful IPL captains, winning five titles.
In one of the craziest predictions, a fan was absolutely bang on after predicting that Ruturaj Gaikwad would attend the captain's photoshoot ahead of IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a change of guard at the helm, with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the new season. As a result, he was present at the captains' meet. However, while the world came to know about this after the pictures of the shoot surfaced which was followed by an official announcement, the fan had predicted the same way back at 7:47 am IST (Indian Standard Time), which was hours before. Netizens subsequently reacted to the tweet as it went viral. IPL 2024: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Fill In The Shoes of MS Dhoni or Will 2022 Repeat For Chennai Super Kings?
'Bro is a Time Traveller'
Bro is a time traveller 💀
— 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙮 (@hardy0_9) March 21, 2024
Sums Up Every Fan's Reaction Right Now
https://t.co/xqtWtRqjpC pic.twitter.com/SgbW99rzzh
— tj (@TamsterzTJ) March 21, 2024
'What Else You Thought About?'
Bro that's the Reality what else you thought about?? https://t.co/ObkWzyTmEO
— Pandu Raju (@CSKianPaanduRaj) March 21, 2024
How!
how is someone always ahead of the time https://t.co/s0gZlQuliJ
— NAIK (@naikingblue) March 21, 2024
Every Indian Cricket Team Fan's Plea
Wake up tomorrow with the thought of India winning 2025 CT and 2027 WC please 🙏 https://t.co/PJa1jQLCDV
— 🐐¹⁸ (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) March 21, 2024
'Time Traveller or Tantrik'
Time traveller or tantrik? 👀💀https://t.co/fzIsutwg79
— 𝗜'𝗺 𝗮 𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘆™🖤🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@imRitwikThakur) March 21, 2024
