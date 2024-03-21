'Bro is a Time Traveller' Netizens React After Fan Accurately Predicts Ruturaj Gaikwad To Be Attending Captains' IPL 2024 Photoshoot As MS Dhoni Relinquishes CSK Captaincy

A new era beckons Chennai Super Kings with Ruturaj Gaikwad named as the new captain as MS Dhoni stepped down from his leadership role at the franchise. MS Dhoni is among the most successful IPL captains, winning five titles.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 21, 2024 09:54 PM IST

In one of the craziest predictions, a fan was absolutely bang on after predicting that Ruturaj Gaikwad would attend the captain's photoshoot ahead of IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a change of guard at the helm, with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the new season. As a result, he was present at the captains' meet. However, while the world came to know about this after the pictures of the shoot surfaced which was followed by an official announcement, the fan had predicted the same way back at 7:47 am IST (Indian Standard Time), which was hours before. Netizens subsequently reacted to

    'Bro is a Time Traveller'

    Sums Up Every Fan's Reaction Right Now

    'What Else You Thought About?'

    How!

    Every Indian Cricket Team Fan's Plea

    'Time Traveller or Tantrik'

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Chennai Super Kings CSK Dhoni Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad
