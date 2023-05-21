Cameron Green gets back to his natural rhythm getting back at his position at number three and scores a quickfire 20-ball fifty. After Ishan Kishan fell early, Green came in and took on the SRH bowlers, scoring boundaries at will and give MI a great start upfront.

Cameron Green Scores His Second Fifty in IPL 2023

