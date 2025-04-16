So many things can change within a year. A year ago, Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, had conceded the highest successful run-chase in the history of the IPL against Punjab Kings, when the team then led by Sam Curran had scaled down a 262-run target at the Eden Gardens. A year later, Shreyas Iyer found himself in the middle of the action once again, but in the opposite camp as this time, Punjab Kings under his captaincy defended the lowest total in IPL history. Punjab Kings achieved this feat by defending a 112-run target in New Chandigarh, a match which they won by 16 runs by bowling out KKR for 95 runs. Shreyas Iyer had led KKR to the IPL title last year after which he was not retained by the franchise prior to the IPL 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

Shreyas Iyer 'Balances It Out'

