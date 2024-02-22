Carlos Brathwaite's bat broke into two parts after he attempted to hit a ball from Shahnawaz Dahani during the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match. This happened in the last ball of the first innings when Brathwaite attempted to hit the ball hard, striking it towards mid-on for a single. He then made his way to the non-striker's end and upon reaching there, attempted to practice that shot when he was surprised to see his willow broken into two pieces! He then signalled to the dressing room, calling for a new bat. Brathwaite finished with 15 runs off eight balls as he guided Lahore Qalandars to 166/5. Unfortunately, it was not enough as Multan Sultans won the contest by five wickets. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player To Score 10,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Milestone During Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Carlos Brathwaite's Bat Breaks During PSL 2024 Match

Friendship ended with Brathwaite❓ 😂 A Dahani blow too fierce! pic.twitter.com/yMeMyCjpzQ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2024

