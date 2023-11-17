MS Dhoni came up with an epic reaction while asking for directions from locals in Uttarakhand! The Chennai Super Kings captain is on a trip to his ancestral village in the north Indian state and was earlier spotted engaging with fans during his visit. In a video that has gone viral, the 42-year-old was spotted asking for directions from the locals while conversing on a phone. As the people gave him directions, he said, "Chaye pee lete hai," (let's have some tea). The video of this has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni Hugs Woman, Seeks Blessings From Her After Visiting Ancestral Village in Uttarakhand, Video Goes Viral!

