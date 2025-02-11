The Hundred franchises are currently undergoing sales process with the ECB inviting prospective investors in the eight franchises to submit bids. There has been several association and partnerships for the teams which includes few Indian Premier League (IPL) teams as well. One of the franchises, Trent Rockets has reportedly partnered with Chelsea football club owner Todd Boehly as the later has bought 49% stakes of the Hundred franchise. MI to Have 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles, Surrey Set to Retain 51% As They Announce RISE Worldwide As Preferred Partner For The Hundred.

Todd Boehly Reportedly Buys 49% Stake in The Hundred Franchise Trent Rockets

Exc: hearing that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has bought a 49% stake in Hundred team Trent Rockets. Franchise valued at £80m, he's bought 49%. More on @TelegraphSport shortly — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 11, 2025

