After four consecutive losses, bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings finally return to winning ways, as they beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Knight Riders had won the toss and elected to bat first in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, putting a total of 179/6 in the first innings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane with his 48 and Andre Russell with a quick 38 off 21 were the key performers. CSK dealt with a batting collapse, with both openers gone for ducks. Urvil Patel was monstrous with a 31 off just 11 balls. Dewald Brevis with a 52 off 25 was the key performer. Shivam Dube also played an important 45-run knock. Noor Ahmad with the ball took a four-wicket haul in the first innings and was the sole reason for KKR to score low. Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Dwayne Bravo to Become All-time Leading IPL Wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

CSK Defeat KKR By Two Wickets in IPL 2025:

