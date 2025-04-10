MS Dhoni will take the leadership responsibilities of the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. The huge development was confirmed by CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday ahead of the crucial home game against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Gaikwad sustained a blow to his elbow during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. Though he played the next two games, scans have now confirmed a fracture. Chennai Super Kings shared a heartwarming post on their social media of MS Dhoni upon his captaincy return. '43 Years Old Uncapped Player Is Going to Be the CSK's New Captain' Fans React after MS Dhoni Replaces Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings Captain for IPL 2025.

Heartwarming Video by CSK for MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)