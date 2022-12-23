Ben Stokes, captain of England Test team, one of the most anticipated names in the IPL auction gets sold to Chennai Super Kings for a whooping amount of 16.25 crores. Chennai Super Kings were looking for a superstar and also a future captain, in Ben Stokes they can get both values.

Ben Stokes Signed By CSK

LSG out of the race and Ben Stokes is SOLD to CSK for INR 16.25#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

