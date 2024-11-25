Chennai Super Kings has bagged a couple of players in quick succession. CSK went in with a tight battle with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for Anshul Kamboj and had to spend INR 3.4 crore to seal the deal. Anshul Kamboj is an all-rounder who can be very beneficial for their squad. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harvik Desai, Vansh Bedi, Avanish Aravelly Go Unsold.

Anshul Kamboj in IPL 2025

Anshul Kamboj will play for @ChennaiIPL 🔥🔥



He is SOLD for INR 3.4 Crore 💪



Base Price: INR 30 Lakh

Final Price: INR 3.4 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

