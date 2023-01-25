Cheteshwar Pujara turned 35 today and on this special day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to wish the cricketer. Here's wishing @cheteshwar1- one of the grittiest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI on Twitter along with the numbers he has achieved in international cricket so far. Pujara has, over the years, established himself to be a mainstay in India's Test team. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Tease Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 in Indore (Watch Video).

BCCI's Birthday Wish for Cheteshwar Pujara:

1⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. matches 7⃣0⃣6⃣5⃣ intl. runs 1⃣9⃣ intl. tons Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of the grittiest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ePkBfqnSSa — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

