India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara, who retired from all forms of Indian cricket. The India Test stalwart took to social media to make the announcement and penned an emotional message, thanking everyone who has supported him in his career. Gautam Gambhir took to social media to share a picture of Cheteshwar Pujara and wrote, "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji." Cheteshwar Pujara thus brings an end to what has been a stellar career in the longest format of the game, wherein he scored 7,195 runs in 103 Tests. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Great Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket, Says ‘All Good Things Must Come to an End’ (See Post).

Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara on His Retirement

He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji 🇮🇳@cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025

