Cheteshwar Pujara rang the iconic bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground before the start of play on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The star cricketer, who was dressed in a stylish suit, signalled the start of proceedings by ringing the five-minute bell at the famous venue. Earlier, it was Sachin Tendulkar who had rung the five-minute bell to kickstart proceedings on the opening day of the IND vs ENG Lord's Test match. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has featured in 103 Tests, last played for India in the longest format in 2023, in the WTC (World Test Championship) final against Australia at the Oval in London. What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?

Cheteshwar Pujara rings the bell at Lord's on Day 3 of the 3rd Test👌👌 150 🆙 for #TeamIndia in the 1st innings Updates ▶️ https://t.co/X4xIDiSUqO#ENGvIND | @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/bsjZ0DLSoK — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2025

