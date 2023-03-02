Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fighting half-century on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The right-hander struck his 35th Test fifty in difficult circumstances as he held the Indian innings together and kept the side in the hunt for a decent lead. He has had a poor performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 so far, but this innings has been a crucial one in the context of the match. Umesh Yadav Bowls Peach of A Delivery, Todd Murphy’s Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling During Day Two of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Fifty

💪🏏 GRITTY KNOCK! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 35th Test fifty during a very crucial time of the game. 🌟 He has played extremely well to help India take the lead! 📷 BCCI • #CheteshwarPujara #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/mEiDWtt7SR — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 2, 2023

