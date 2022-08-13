Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 22 runs in one over while batting for Sussex against Warwickshire in their Royal London Cup match on Friday, August 12. The right-hander, who is not generally known for his aggressive style of play, hit bowler Liam Norwell for 22 runs which included three fours, one six and two doubles.

Watch Cheteshwar Pujara Score 22 runs in one over:

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)