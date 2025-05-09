Chloe Tryon took a hat-trick during the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team match in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Friday, May 9. The slow left-arm spinner took the wickets of Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara with the first three balls of the 42nd over of the run chase and helped South Africa Women bowl out Sri Lanka Women for 239 in their pursuit of 316. She finished with a five-wicket haul, registering figures of 5/34. Earlier, Chloe Tryon had scored 74 off 51 balls down the order. Watch Jemimah Rodrigues' ‘Guitar Celebration’ After Scoring Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI (Video Inside).

Chloe Tryon Scalps Hat-Trick

HAT-TRICK!!! 🇿🇦 What a day for Chloe Tryon!!! A hat-trick and a 5 wicket haul!! 🔥🏏🙆‍♂️ 🇱🇰 SL W are 227/9 after 41.3 overs.#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iRtmIW9KMa — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 9, 2025

