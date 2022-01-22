Chris Gayle seemingly looks to miss out on IPL 2022 after he did not register his name for the upcoming mega auctions next month. Gayle has been one of the greats in the IPL, playing for multiple sides, the likes of which include Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

See Harsha Bhogle's Tweet:

So @henrygayle hasn't registered for the #IPLAuction2022 auction. I guess it means we have seen the last of Gayle, the player, at the IPL. If indeed so, it is time to stand up and applaud one of the finest and most charismatic players at the IPL. He was a big part of its growth — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 22, 2022

