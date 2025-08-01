Karun Nair received praise from fans online after he and Washington Sundar decided against running a fourth run following Chris Woakes' shoulder injury during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on July 31. This happened on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 when Karun Nair drove a ball from Gus Atkinson down the ground and Chris Woakes landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while trying to save a boundary. The England National Cricket Team star was in a lot of pain after his shoulder injury and eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise that Karun Nair and Washington Sundar declined the opportunity to complete an all-run four. But the fact that the India National Cricket Team duo refused to do so was what stood out and fans lauded them for the 'spirit of the game'. Take a look at some reactions. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Karun Nair Scores First Half-Century in Nine Years in Tests, Chris Woakes Suffers Injury at the Oval.

'Showed True Sportsman Spirit'

Great, fighting half-century knock by Karun Nair yesterday. Apparently, He didn't run the 4th run yesterday when woakes fell badly on the boundary...showed true sportsman spirit... #indiavsengland #KarunNair #TheOvalTest pic.twitter.com/Dv33fkjXkE — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) August 1, 2025

'Spirit of the Game'

Karun Nair and Wahington Sundar didn't run the 4th run as soon as Woakes went down and injured himself. Spirit of the game 👏 — Rahul. (@meri_mrziii) July 31, 2025

'Great Sportsmanship'

Good on Karun Nair that he did not run 4th run when he saw Woakes going down holding the shoulder, great sportmenship — Bhumish Patel (@bhumish18) July 31, 2025

'Good One Karun'

Karun Nair and Washi didn’t run the 4th as soon as he saw Chris Woakes in pain and holding shoulder. This is the spirit of game. Good one Karun!! — Just Cricket 🇮🇳 (@forjustcricket) July 31, 2025

'Respect for Karun Nair Increased'

My respect for Karun Nair has increased even more for his kind act. He could've ran 4 runs easily but didn't as he saw Christopher Woakes lying helplessly on the ground in pain 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WdnzpHqJjT — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) July 31, 2025

'Sportsmanship Over Runs'

Karun Nair's Quick Call: Sportsmanship Over Runs! 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VrrPcWAmmm — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) July 31, 2025

