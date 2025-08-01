Karun Nair received praise from fans online after he and Washington Sundar decided against running a fourth run following Chris Woakes' shoulder injury during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval on July 31. This happened on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 when Karun Nair drove a ball from Gus Atkinson down the ground and Chris Woakes landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while trying to save a boundary. The England National Cricket Team star was in a lot of pain after his shoulder injury and eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise that Karun Nair and Washington Sundar declined the opportunity to complete an all-run four. But the fact that the India National Cricket Team duo refused to do so was what stood out and fans lauded them for the 'spirit of the game'. Take a look at some reactions. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Karun Nair Scores First Half-Century in Nine Years in Tests, Chris Woakes Suffers Injury at the Oval.

