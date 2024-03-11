Prithvi Shaw has returned in cricketing action following his injury and is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final for Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium. He played a brisk innings at the top in the first innings but failed in the second innings as Yash Thakur's jag-backing delivery rattled his stumps. The ball seamed off the good length as Prithvi committed on his frontfoot and went through his defences cleaning him up. Fans loved the delivery and made it viral on social media. Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw Show Great Gesture By Signing Autographs For School Kids Visiting Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

Yash Thakur Rattles Prithvi Shaw's Stumps

Beauty 👌 Relive 📽️ Yash Thakur's brilliant delivery to dismiss Prithvi Shaw in the 2nd innings 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final | #MUMvVID Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/k7JhkLhOID pic.twitter.com/6dNYyMcLWq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 11, 2024

