The CPL 2025 play-offs are set to commence with the eliminator clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 league will be played on Wednesday, September 17. Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 match will be held at the Providence Stadium, Guyana and will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. CPL 2025: Dwaine Pretorius’ Last-Ball Six Seals Playoff Spot As Guyana Amazon Warriors Stun Table-Toppers St Lucia Kings (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming Online

We've got the 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑 on tonight! 🇹🇹 x 🇦🇬 It's the Trinbago Knight Riders 🆚 the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Who will go through to the Qualifier 2️⃣?#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvABF #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/cGwKc9XkBn — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 16, 2025

