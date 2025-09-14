Georgetown [Guyana], September 14 (ANI): Dwaine Pretorius turned hero for Guyana Amazon Warriors as he smashed a last-ball six to stun table-toppers St Lucia Kings in a thrilling Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 contest. The dramatic win not only confirmed Warriors' place in the playoffs but also knocked St Kitts and Nevis Patriots out of contention, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Chasing 12 runs in the final over, Warriors needed five from the last ball. Pretorius kept his cool and launched David Wiese's attempted yorker, which ended up as a full toss, straight over long-on to spark wild celebrations at Providence.

The victory lifted Warriors to fourth spot with 10 points. They will play their last league game against Barbados Royals, where a win could even push them into the top two.

The final over had everything, Moeen Ali was dropped in the deep before Wiese's high full toss was called a no-ball, giving Warriors a free hit. Moeen was then run out attempting a second run, and the equation came down to five from the last ball, which Pretorius finished in style.

Earlier in the chase, Quentin Sampson gave Warriors a flying start with a first-ball boundary and later brought up a 27-ball fifty. His aggressive stand with Shai Hope carried the side past 100 inside 11 overs, but Roston Chase pulled things back for Kings, striking twice in two balls to dismiss Sampson and Shimron Hetmyer, who registered his second duck in a row and seventh single-digit score in nine innings.

Hope's dismissal left the lower order under pressure. Moeen's six in the penultimate over eased nerves before Pretorius sealed it.

For St Lucia Kings, Chase had earlier produced a stellar all-round show. Walking in at 27/2, he counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries off Moeen Ali and built the innings alongside Ackeem Auguste, who struck a brisk 50 off 30 balls. Chase carried on to make an unbeaten 90 off 55 deliveries, and later picked up three wickets. Despite his heroics, the Kings were left disappointed as their dominance was undone by Pretorius' final blow. (ANI)

