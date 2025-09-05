Still on the lookout for their maiden win this season, Barbados Royals will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in match 21 of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 on Friday, September 5. The CPL 2025 match between Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, and commence at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Tabraiz Shamsi Brings Out Iconic 'Shoe Phone' Celebration As Spinner Cleans Up Andre Russell During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025

