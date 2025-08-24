Trinbago Knight Riders return to action and they will look to get back to winning ways as they clash with Saint Lucia Kings in the tenth match of CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) on Sunday, August 24. The Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India and fans can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Imran Thair’s Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul Guides Guyana Amazon Warriors to Big 83-Run Win Against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)