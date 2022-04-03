Chennai Super Kings' woes continued as they fell to a third consecutive defeat in IPL 2022, this time with a 54-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings. Liam Livingstone followed up with 60 off 32 balls with two late wickets as CSK were bowled out for just 126 runs while chasing 181. Debutant Vaibhav Arora impressed with figures of 2/21. Barring Shivam Dube (57 off 30), no other CSK batter could make a mark.

