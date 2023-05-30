The IPL 2023 final was indeed a tense one, with Chennai Super Kings needing 10 runs off the last two balls of the match to win the contest. In the midst of this, a CSK fan girl was spotted crying in the stands as the match was in its tense moments towards the end. The video of the fan getting emotional, has gone viral on social media. Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to win the IPL 2023 tile. 'Congratulations CSK' Fans Hail Chennai Super Kings After They Beat Gujarat Titans to Win IPL 2023 Title.

CSK Fan Girl Crying

Fan girl crying pray for last two balls🥺 no wrds csk on fire 🔥🔥🔥 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/qgAbctud6R — Andu Andrews Thalapathy 🔥 (@AnduAndrews) May 29, 2023

