No team wants to fall behind in terms of preparation ahead of an IPL season and specially if it is a team like Chennai Super Kings who always compete hard for the trophy. To resume their pursuit of the IPL title again, CSK engage in a practice match between the squad memebers featuring stars like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Fans can watch live action of the practice match as the live streaming of the game will be available on CSK app with registration.

CSK Practice Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get on field 🏏 with the SuperKings🦁 Watch LIVE 🔽#WhistlePodu 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2023

