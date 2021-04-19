So the news from the center is that Rajasthan Royals has won the toss and elected to field. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will go with the same playing XI as their last game.

TOSS: Sanju and co. will be fielding first! What would be your powerplay bowling line-up? #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #CSKvRR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)