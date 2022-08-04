India produced an all-round performance to beat Barbados by 100-run in their third game of Women's Cricket Event at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Commonwealth Games 2022. Thus, India booked their spot in the semifinals alongside Australia from Group A. Batting first, India posted 162/4 riding on Shafali Verma (43) and Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 56. Barbados finished 62/8 in 20 overs while chasing 163-run target, courtesy of a compact Indian bowling attack especially Renuka Singh who scalped four wickets for 10 runs.

