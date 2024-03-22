Dale Steyn opted out of the IPL 2024 as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad due to personal reasons. Later, he joined as an expert in Star Sports and revealed that his grandmother was sick and that was the reason for him pulling out as he has to look after her. Steyn also confirmed that he will be back in the next season of the IPL in the same role in Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH fans were elated by the news and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: James Franklin Replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad Pace Bowling Coach.

Dale Steyn Confirms Returning to SRH In Next Season of IPL

Dale Steyn confirms He will return To SRH as Bowling coach in IPL 2025! #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/70xd2N8KWO — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) March 22, 2024

