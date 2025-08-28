Danish Malewar has scripted history as he became the first Vidarbha batter to slam a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the Central Zone vs North East Zone quarterfinal-2 match in the 2025 edition on Thursday, August 28. Notably, this is Danish's second consecutive hundred, the previous coming in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala at Nagpur. Talking about the match, Central Zone made 432/2 in 77 overs at stumps on Day 1. Danish Malewar remained unbeaten on 198 runs off 218 balls, including 35 fours and one six. Rajat Patidar Slams 80-Ball Century, RCB Captain Achieves Feat During Central Zone vs North East Zone Quarterfinal-2 Match in Duleep Trophy 2025.

Danish Malewar Becomes First Vidarbha Batter to Score Century on Duleep Trophy Debut

