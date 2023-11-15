David Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as a representative of UNICEF who are working in collaboration with the ICC. As he entered the ground meeting the cricketers and other delegates, he played a quick pass with Virat Kohli, who was warming up with football. Fans loved the moment and made it viral in no time. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Interacting With Football Legend David Beckham at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Picture Goes Viral!

David Beckham Plays Football With Viral Kohli

Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] pic.twitter.com/gid0TcKP5V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

