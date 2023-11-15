Football legend David Beckham was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai attending the grand spectacle of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand. Beckham is on a three-day visit to India as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. UNICEF and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had joined hands to promote gender inclusion and women's empowerment through cricket. Beckham was seen having a friendly conversation with star cricketer Virat Kohli and Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the match. David Beckham Attends IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Jay Shah at Wankhede Stadium, Pic Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Interacting With Football Legend David Beckham

Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar & David Beckham. - An iconic moment. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tlezxhZrd9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

