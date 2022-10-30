South Africa displayed strong performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, as they beat India by five wickets in a close Super 12 Group 2 encounter at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 30,2022. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Indian top-order batters crumbled in front of the South African pace battery breathing fire. Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship with a 40-ball 68 and helped India post a modest total of 133/9. Lungi Ngidi (4-29) and Wayne Parnell (3-15) starred among the South African bowling attack. After a shaky start to the chase, Aiden Markram, with his 41-ball 52 and David Miller with his 46-ball 59 took South Africa over the finishing line.

South Africa Beats India in Group 2 Clash:

A thrilling win for South Africa and it takes them to the top of the table in Group 2 💪#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/uficuiMq0H pic.twitter.com/0TLFpUmAd7 — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

