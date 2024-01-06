In a heartwarming gesture, David Warner was spotted giving away his helmet and gloves away to a young fan after he had played the last Test innings of his career. The attractive opening batsman retired from Test cricket after the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match came to an end at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 6. Warner received a massive ovation at the Sydney Cricket Ground after he was dismissed and he gave his away his gear while walking back into the dressing room for one final time in Test cricket. The video of Warner's adorable gesture, has gone viral. Usman Khawaja’s Mother Fozia Tariq Hugs ‘Devil’ David Warner After Australian Opener’s Retirement from Test Cricket (See Pic).

Watch Video:

David Warner hands over his helmet and gloves to a fan asm he walks up the SCG for the last time in his career !#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/TWMb8Fb4Y9 — TBAZA 🇵🇸 (@azatb3654) January 6, 2024

