Australia star opener went on to play the final Test Match of his career against Pakistan in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC). It still ended on a very good note for Warner. He also went on to receive a guard of honor from the Pakistan cricket team when Warner came in to bat for the one final time. Warner also got standing ovations from everyone present at the SGC. David Warner went on to hug Usman Khawaja's mother post the match which was a very heartfelt and emotional moment. "There he is hugging my mum. He has known my mum as long as he has known me. And my mum loves him. She calls him Shaitan, Devil, Satan (laughs). My mum loved the fact that he was the devil and it wasn't her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard (Warner's parents)," Khawaja told Fox Cricket. Warner and Khawaja have been friends since the age of six. AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023–24: Pat Cummins Grabs Player of the Series as Australia Clinches Whitewash Against Pakistan.

Have a look at the Photo

David Warner hugs Usman Khawaja's mum at the end of his career. Usman and David have been friends since the age of six. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Rk1MxgylfY — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 6, 2024

