Glenn Maxwell finally converts one of his good starts in IPL 2022 as he scores his first fifty of the season during the DC vs RCB clash at the Wankhede Stadium. However, he wasn't able to carry on for much longer as he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 55 runs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)