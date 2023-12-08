India are all set to visit South Africa for a full-length series involving a three-Test series, three-match ODI series and T20 series. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Test series while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are set to lead the ODI and T20I team respectively. Alongside the telecast of the official broadcaster, fans will get the live telecast of the IND vs SA ODI and T20I series 2023 on DD Sports channel. But it will be only available for users with DD free dish. Indian Cricket Team Begin Preparations for First T20I Against South Africa in Durban (See Pic).

DD Sports to Provide Live Telecast of India vs South Africa T20I and ODI Series

The much-anticipated #SAvIND Series beginning from December 10. 🇮🇳vs🇿🇦 🏏 Don't miss all the LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #MenInBluepic.twitter.com/CchMaEDnCe — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 8, 2023

