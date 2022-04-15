Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury. The ace fast bowler was in rehabilitation from a muscle injury at the National Cricket Academy when he is reported to have suffered a back injury, thus ruling him out of the whole tournament. Also, KKR have signed Harshit Rana as a replacement for Rasikh Salam, who is also injured.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Deepak Chahar ruled out of #TATAIPL 2022, Harshit Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Rasikh Salam. More Details 🔽https://t.co/HbP0FKpyhA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2022

