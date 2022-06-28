Deepak Hooda continues to shine in the series as he scored his maiden century in T20Is during the second T20I game against Ireland in Malahide. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a ton in T20 cricket after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul.

