RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 12-run defeat to UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025 on March 8, a result that knocked them out of contention for a place in the playoffs. Smriti Mandhana and her team were the defending champions in WPL 2025 but their hopes of retaining the title now have ended after suffering five consecutive defeats. Chasing 226 to win after UP Warriorz had posted the highest score in WPL history, Richa Ghosh (69) and Sneh Rana (26) came up with fighting performances and there were cameos from S Meghana (27) and Ellyse Perry (28) but that was not enough in the end. After RCB's defeat, fans took to social media to share their reactions through memes and jokes. RCB out of WPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Defending Champions Lose to UP Warriorz by 12 Runs Despite Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana's Efforts.

IPL highest score - 287 WPL highest score - 225 Both against RCB 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/srCjDlWaTA — SRHolic (@DexMawa) March 8, 2025

RCB women's team have failed to qualify for playoffs this season despite having Perry & Richa in one team which is the women's equivalent of ABD & 2022 DK in one team.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KNMRwbjejf — . (@ABDszn17) March 8, 2025

UPW to RCB W 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/aB7g4eFlPi — ARIJIT MONDAL (@iamarijit66) March 8, 2025

Someone said RCB knockout of a tournament pic.twitter.com/8anjUMy1BK — GRU. (@HablaEspanol_) March 8, 2025

RCB Men's Team be like pic.twitter.com/rZIzwJHGUO — aarisha (@aarisha_fabgirl) March 8, 2025

