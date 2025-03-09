RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 12-run defeat to UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025 on March 8, a result that knocked them out of contention for a place in the playoffs. Smriti Mandhana and her team were the defending champions in WPL 2025 but their hopes of retaining the title now have ended after suffering five consecutive defeats. Chasing 226 to win after UP Warriorz had posted the highest score in WPL history, Richa Ghosh (69) and Sneh Rana (26) came up with fighting performances and there were cameos from S Meghana (27) and Ellyse Perry (28) but that was not enough in the end. After RCB's defeat, fans took to social media to share their reactions through memes and jokes. RCB out of WPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Defending Champions Lose to UP Warriorz by 12 Runs Despite Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana's Efforts.
Oops!
IPL highest score - 287
WPL highest score - 225
Both against RCB 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/srCjDlWaTA
— SRHolic (@DexMawa) March 8, 2025
Every RCB Fan Right Now
Why always RCB😭 pic.twitter.com/6SRp7uK2Mx
— Dealzeen (@zeenfluence) March 8, 2025
Relatable for RCB Fans
RCB women's team have failed to qualify for playoffs this season despite having Perry & Richa in one team which is the women's equivalent of ABD & 2022 DK in one team.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KNMRwbjejf
— . (@ABDszn17) March 8, 2025
Another One
Batade bhai pic.twitter.com/xN5AyQq35y
— Tushar (@Tushar__K) March 8, 2025
'RCB RCBing'
RCB constantly stays RCBing https://t.co/Zrf2rRZAuF
— pri. (@moxrhodes) March 8, 2025
Funny
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 8, 2025
UP Warriorz to RCB
UPW to RCB W 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/aB7g4eFlPi
— ARIJIT MONDAL (@iamarijit66) March 8, 2025
'HaaRCB'
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 8, 2025
Other Teams' Fans Now
Someone said RCB knockout of a tournament pic.twitter.com/8anjUMy1BK
— GRU. (@HablaEspanol_) March 8, 2025
Haha
RCBW Knocked Out From WPL 2025 🎀🎊#WPL #RCB @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/eFjcEx29yN
— KarthiK Wayne🦇🦅 (@_karThik017) March 8, 2025
'RCB Men's Team Be Like'
RCB Men's Team be like pic.twitter.com/rZIzwJHGUO
— aarisha (@aarisha_fabgirl) March 8, 2025
This Never Gets Old!
Let's laugh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fg0WEjN1Jy
— 𝐑𝐡ö𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦⁴⁵𓃵 (@Hittufied_) March 8, 2025
Haha
Let's all laugh at RCB 😂 https://t.co/1kmB6xuKTf pic.twitter.com/LISbwe8y5T
— Ꮮᴇo 5⁵ ᭄ (@Lipun_55) March 8, 2025
'Khatam, Bye Bye, Tata Tata'
RCB women’s Out of the @wplt20 season 3 tournament #RCB #WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/xvThNAkdmx
— Rockz☜ (@Rockz055) March 8, 2025
