After two games, Delhi Capitals finally register their first points on the points table as they defeat the in-form Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. After opting to bat, DC started nicely riding on the partnership of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. A great catch by Matheesha Pathirana broke their partnership and it was Pathirana himself who dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs to keep CSK in the game. Rishabh Pant's strong finish powered DC to a big score of 191/5. Chasing it, CSK couldn't get off to a good start in-front of Khaleel Ahmed's new ball spell and lagged behind the asking rate. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's efforts and MS Dhoni's cameo at the end, they fell short of the finishing line. Crowd Erupts As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat in IPL 2024 For the First Time During DC vs CSK Match in Vizag, Video Goes Viral.Y

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)