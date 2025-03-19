Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was previously appointed the mentor of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 season. Pietersen has been part of Delhi Daredevils before as a cricketer and now he has returned in a coaching role. On Day 1 of his new journey as mentor, Pietersen had conversations with a few players and also gave the introductory speech to the squad. Fans loved to see him back in the franchise and the video went viral on social media. KL Rahul Prepares For IPL 2025 Season As He Trains With Team India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Ahead of Joining Delhi Capitals Camp (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Joins Team Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

KP is घर 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/C44XU8wdEs — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 19, 2025

