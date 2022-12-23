Rilee Rossouw was signed by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2023 auction. The explosive South African batter has the ability to take any attack on and is a dangerous batter on his day. He was signed in the accelerated auction phase for a price of Rs 4.6 crore.

Rilee Rossouw Sold to Delhi Capitals:

He is SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 4.6 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

