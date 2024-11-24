Jake Fraser-Mcgurk has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Punjab Kings were in the race and had almost signed the young Australian cricketer but Delhi Capitals used their Right to Match card and secured Jake Fraser-McGurk for INR 9.00 crore. Fraser-McGurk will continue with Delhi Capitals and is a good opening batsman in the T20 format from Australia. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rahul Tripathi Goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 3.4 Crore, David Warner Goes Unsold.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk 🤝 @DelhiCapitals @DelhiCapitals decide to exercise the Right to Match option & acquire the Australia batter for INR 9 Crore! ⚡️⚡️#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

