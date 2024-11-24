Mohit Sharma the fast bowler from India is now a part of the Delhi Capitals going into the IPL 2025 season. Mohit Sharma was acquired by DC for INR 2.2 crore. In 112 IPL matches, Mohit Sharma has scalped a total of 132 wickets and has helped different IPL franchises get to important victories. This time around he will be seen as the same for the Delhi Capitals. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Vaibhav Arora Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.80 Crore.

Mohit Sharma in IPL 2025

