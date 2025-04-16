Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Wednesday. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is being hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi is hosting its second home game in IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led side suffered a close defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their first home game. Meanwhile, the Sanju Samson-led RR are coming into this contest after suffering a thrashing loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the live scorecard of the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match can get all updates here. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

