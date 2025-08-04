Match four of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will see East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions take on each other, with the East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions being held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, August 4. The DPL 2025 East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions will begin at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition. Fans can watch the East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports2 Hindi TV channel. Star Network's official OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide live streaming of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes for Rs 19 or a tour pass for all games, worth Rs 69. DPL 2025: Yash Dhull Smashes First Century of Delhi Premier League Season Two To Power Central Delhi Kings to Victory Over North Delhi Strikers (Watch Video).

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 Match Details

A thrilling clash awaits as East Delhi Riders face off against West Delhi Lions in Match 4 of the Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Which team will emerge victorious? 🤔 East Delhi Riders | West Delhi Lions | Nitish Rana | Anuj Rawat #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDelhiPremierLeague #Delhi… pic.twitter.com/t0DgAxLXUo — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 4, 2025

