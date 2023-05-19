Putting a very poor season behind him, Devdutt Padikkal finally steps to his team's need as he scores a brilliant 29-ball fifty in RR's final league game of the season. Coming in when Jos Buttler got out cheaply, he took on the powerplay bowlers of PBKS to give RR a good start and then carried that momentum in the middle overs.

Devdutt Padikkal Scores His Second Half-Century of IPL 2023

Well played, Devdutt Padikkal! 51 (30) - a fantastic innings by Devdutt at No.3, he played to his potential tonight! pic.twitter.com/zGLsXVM7Rd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2023

